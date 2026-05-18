Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Lifted with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Lee was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks due to back spasms, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee will likely be sent for further evaluation to determine whether he'll need a stint on the injured list. He can be considered day-to-day until the club has another update to share. Will Brennan took over in right field Monday in Lee's absence.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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