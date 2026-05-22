Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Moves to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 5:54pm

The Giants placed Lee on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with a mid-back strain.

Lee hasn't played since making an early exit from Monday's contest with what was initially labeled as back spasms. Upon further evaluation, the Giants determined the 27-year-old had suffered a strain, so they'll stash him away on the IL for at least a week. Will Brennan is a candidate to receive the bulk of starts in right field as long as Lee is sidelined, and Victor Bericoto will come up from Triple-A to replenish the big club's outfield depth.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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