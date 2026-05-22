Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Moves to injured list
The Giants placed Lee on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with a mid-back strain.
Lee hasn't played since making an early exit from Monday's contest with what was initially labeled as back spasms. Upon further evaluation, the Giants determined the 27-year-old had suffered a strain, so they'll stash him away on the IL for at least a week. Will Brennan is a candidate to receive the bulk of starts in right field as long as Lee is sidelined, and Victor Bericoto will come up from Triple-A to replenish the big club's outfield depth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jung Hoo Lee See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 166 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jung Hoo Lee See More