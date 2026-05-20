Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Not yet ready to start
Lee (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
According to MLB.com, Lee has shown significant improvement since being lifted from Monday's 12-2 loss due to back spasms, but he'll miss out on a second straight start nonetheless. The Giants expect Lee to avoid a trip to the injured list, and he could be ready to return to the lineup Friday against the White Sox following Thursday's team off day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jung Hoo Lee See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 164 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jung Hoo Lee See More