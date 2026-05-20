Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Not yet ready to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Lee (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

According to MLB.com, Lee has shown significant improvement since being lifted from Monday's 12-2 loss due to back spasms, but he'll miss out on a second straight start nonetheless. The Giants expect Lee to avoid a trip to the injured list, and he could be ready to return to the lineup Friday against the White Sox following Thursday's team off day.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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