Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Scratched from lineup with elbow bruise
Lee was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Reds due to a bruised elbow, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Lee remains sore after being hit by a pitch in the elbow during Tuesday's win over the Reds. The outfielder is considered day-to-day. Grant McCray will step into the Giants' lineup in right field in Lee's place.
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