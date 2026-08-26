Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee Injury: To be scratched with elbow bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 3:55pm

Lee was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Reds due to a bruised elbow, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lee remains sore after being hit by a pitch in the elbow during Tuesday's win over the Reds. The outfielder is considered day-to-day. Grant McCray will step into the Giants' lineup in right field in Lee's place.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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