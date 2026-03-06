Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Tweaks ankle in WBC

Lee rolled his ankle in Thursday's 11-4 win over Czechia in the World Baseball Classic, but the issue is believed to be minor, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Giants manager Tony Vitello said Friday that he believes the injury won't require Lee to miss any games, which is an encouraging sign. Korea's next game comes Saturday at 5:00am ET. Lee went 2-for-4 with one run scored during Korea's win over Czechia.