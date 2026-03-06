Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Tweaks ankle in WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Lee rolled his ankle in Thursday's 11-4 win over Czechia in the World Baseball Classic, but the issue is believed to be minor, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Giants manager Tony Vitello said Friday that he believes the injury won't require Lee to miss any games, which is an encouraging sign. Korea's next game comes Saturday at 5:00am ET. Lee went 2-for-4 with one run scored during Korea's win over Czechia.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
