Jung Hoo Lee News: Back from injured list

The Giants activated Lee (back) from the 10-day injured list, and he will start in right field and bat sixth against the Rockies on Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lee will end up spending the minimum amount of time on the 10-day IL after recovering from a back strain, and he'll be back in action for Friday's series opener. Prior to his injury, Lee was slashing .268/.311/.385 with three home runs, 17 RBI and 20 runs over 193 plate appearances.