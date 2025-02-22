Jung Hoo Lee News: Bats third in spring training

Lee went 1-for-3 in San Francisco's spring training opener Saturday.

Lee served as the Giants' leadoff hitter in 2024 prior to suffering a season-ending labrum tear in his left shoulder in May, but manager Bob Melvin said prior to spring training that the 26-year-old could be moved to the three spot for 2025, per Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. Lee operated out of the three hole in Saturday's game while LaMonte Wade shifted to the top of the batting order, and Melvin will likely tinker with the lineup throughout spring training. Lee appeared in 37 regular-season games in 2024 prior to his injury and slashed .262/.310/.331 with two stolen bases, two home runs and eight RBI across 158 plate appearances.