Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Blasts two-run shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lee went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a strikeout in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Lee launched his first homer of the season in the seventh inning off reliever Nick Raquet, and this was also just his second multi-hit game of the season. It has been a disappointing start to the season for the veteran outfielder, who has gone just 8-for-46 in his first 14 contests, translating to a .174 average and a subpar .571 OPS. It's still early in the season, but the early returns for managers who drafted Lee have been underwhelming to say the least.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jung Hoo Lee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jung Hoo Lee See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
22 days ago
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
MLB
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
26 days ago