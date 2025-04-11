Jung Hoo Lee News: Cranks first homer of 2025

Lee went 1-for-2 with two walks and a three-run home run in Friday's 9-1 rain-shortened win over the Yankees.

Lee started the Giants' onslaught in the first inning when he smashed a three-run homer off Marcus Stroman to right-center field. Lee drove home three of Giants' five first-inning runs as they successfully chased Stroman out of the frame after recording only two outs. It was Lee's first homer of the year, and he's started the 2025 campaign slashing .340/.404/.596 with three stolen bases, 13 runs scored, one home run and seven RBI across 49 plate appearances.