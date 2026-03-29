Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Lee went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

Lee shifted to the leadoff spot Saturday and doubled in the third inning before coming around to score San Francisco's lone run. He also drew a walk in the fifth. The 27-year-old outfielder has struggled to begin the campaign, going 1-for-10 with two strikeouts across three games.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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