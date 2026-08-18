Jung Hoo Lee News: Exiting starting lineup
Lee is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Cleveland.
Lee is in a 5-for-33 rut at the plate, so he will receive a day off in order to regroup. Victor Bericoto will slot into right field for the Giants in the series opener.
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