Jung Hoo Lee News: Four hits in return to lineup
Lee went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.
Making his return from a minimum IL stay due to a mid-back strain, Lee recorded his second four-hit game of the season. After grounding out in his first plate appearance, Lee went 4-for-4 the rest of the night and smacked his 11th double in the eighth inning. Lee is slashing .283/.323/.402 with three homers, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored and a 10:22 BB:K across 198 trips to the plate this season. He hits for average and doesn't strike out but also doesn't possess much power or steal bases.
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