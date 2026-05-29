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Jung Hoo Lee News: Four hits in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Lee went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.

Making his return from a minimum IL stay due to a mid-back strain, Lee recorded his second four-hit game of the season. After grounding out in his first plate appearance, Lee went 4-for-4 the rest of the night and smacked his 11th double in the eighth inning. Lee is slashing .283/.323/.402 with three homers, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored and a 10:22 BB:K across 198 trips to the plate this season. He hits for average and doesn't strike out but also doesn't possess much power or steal bases.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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