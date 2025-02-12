Jung Hoo Lee News: Full participant to begin camp

Giants manager Bob Melvin confirmed Wednesday that Lee (shoulder) will be a full participant to begin spring training, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Melvin previously said in December that he didn't expect Lee to face any restrictions during camp, and that prediction has come to pass with the outfielder experiencing no complications over the winter while completing his recovery from the labrum surgery he underwent in June. Before getting hurt last season, Lee led off in his 31 of his 36 starts, and he projects to serve as the Giants' primary table setter to begin the 2025 campaign if he makes it through the spring unscathed.