Jung Hoo Lee News: Getting rare day off
Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lee has a .203/.239/.281 slash line through 15 games in May and will head to the bench after a run of 34 consecutive starts. Eric Haase, Harrison Bader and Drew Gilbert will start from left to right in the outfield in Sunday's series finale at Sacramento.
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