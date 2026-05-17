Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Getting rare day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee has a .203/.239/.281 slash line through 15 games in May and will head to the bench after a run of 34 consecutive starts. Eric Haase, Harrison Bader and Drew Gilbert will start from left to right in the outfield in Sunday's series finale at Sacramento.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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