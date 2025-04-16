Jung Hoo Lee News: Hits another double with two RBI

Lee went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Lee opened the scoring Wednesday with an RBI single in the first inning, and he lofted a sacrifice fly to drive in another run in the fifth. Although 2024 was an injury-ruined first season in the major leagues for Lee, he's slashing an outstanding .338/.395/.647 with three home runs, an MLB-leading 10 doubles, 14 RBI, 19 runs scored and three stolen bases through 68 at-bats (17 games).