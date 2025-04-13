Jung Hoo Lee News: Homers twice in win

Lee went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Lee took Carlos Rodon deep twice, including a three-run shot that gave the Giants a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old is off to scorching start at the plate, collecting hits in 12 of 14 games with five multi-hit performances. On the season, he's slashing a eye-popping .352/.426/.704 with three long balls, 11 RBI, 16 runs scored and three steals across 61 plate appearances.