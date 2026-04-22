Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: In lineup for Wednesday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Lee (leg) is starting in right field and batting sixth against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee was removed from the sixth inning of Tuesday's game due an apparent left leg injury that he sustained when sliding into home plate awkwardly, but the injury is not severe enough for him to be out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest. Lee has six multi-hit games over his last 10 outings, and over that span he has gone 15-for-39 (.385) with one home run, four RBI, three doubles and three runs scored.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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