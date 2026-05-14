Jung Hoo Lee News: Logs inside-the-park homer
Lee went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.
Lee got some help on his inside-the-park job, as Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez appeared to assume Lee's blooper would bounce into the stands for a ground-rule double. Instead, the ball rolled to the outfield wall, and Lee was able to round the bases just ahead of a relay throw to home plate. It was Lee's first career inside-the-park homer and his 13th overall home run through 230 career regular-season games.
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