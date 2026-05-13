Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Logs two hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Lee went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a double in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Lee hit a two-run double to right field in the seventh inning, driving in San Francisco's final pair of runs. He also added a single in the ninth, marking his third multi-hit performance over the last five games. The 27-year-old outfielder is now slashing .272/.316/.386 with 17 runs scored, 14 RBI and two home runs across 171 plate appearances this season.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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