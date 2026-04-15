Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Multi-hit effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Lee went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

Lee singled in the second inning and doubled in the fourth, marking his fourth multi-hit performance of the campaign. The 27-year-old outfielder has been productive of late, going 6-for-16 with two RBI, two doubles and a home run over the last four games. Overall, he's slashing .207/.262/.345 with seven RBI, four runs scored and a home run across 65 plate appearances in 17 outings.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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