Jung Hoo Lee News: Multi-hit effort in loss

Lee went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

Lee singled in the second inning and doubled in the fourth, marking his fourth multi-hit performance of the campaign. The 27-year-old outfielder has been productive of late, going 6-for-16 with two RBI, two doubles and a home run over the last four games. Overall, he's slashing .207/.262/.345 with seven RBI, four runs scored and a home run across 65 plate appearances in 17 outings.