Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Multi-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Lee went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Brewers.

Lee hit singles in the fourth and eighth innings, logging his fourth multi-hit effort in six games since returning from the injured list. He's recorded at least one hit in each of his last 11 outings, batting .488 with eight runs scored, six RBI and a home run in 42 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .310/.346/.433 with 25 runs scored, 20 RBI and three long balls across 217 plate appearances this season.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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