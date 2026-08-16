Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Multi-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:52pm

Lee went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Lee drew a walk in the first inning and singled twice in a six-run fourth, coming around to score after his first base hit. The 27-year-old outfielder has tallied at least one hit in eight of his 13 games in August, batting .245 with six runs scored, six RBI, three home runs and two stolen bases on the month. Overall, he's slashing .293/.329/.435 with 58 runs scored, 46 RBI, nine long balls and eight stolen bases across 459 plate appearances this season.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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