Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Lee is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee started the past four games after returning from a back strain but will take a seat Tuesday with lefty Kyle Harrison on the mound for Milwaukee. Victor Bericoto will pick up a start in right field and bat eighth for San Francisco.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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