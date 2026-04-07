Jung Hoo Lee News: On bench Tuesday
Lee isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Philadelphia.
Lee is getting his first opportunity of the season to rest after getting off to rough beginning for 2026, which includes going 2-for-19 in the last five games. Jerar Encarnacion has the start in right field and is batting seventh in Lee's place Tuesday.
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