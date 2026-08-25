Jung Hoo Lee News: Reaches 10-steal mark

Lee went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

This was Lee's second steal in the last four games, giving him 10 thefts on the year. The outfielder has declined lately, going 11-for-59 (.186) over his last 15 games. For the season, he's batting. 289 with a .748 OPS, nine home runs, 47 RBI, 58 runs scored, 27 doubles and four triples over 121 contests in a starting role in the outfield.