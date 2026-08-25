Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Reaches 10-steal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Lee went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

This was Lee's second steal in the last four games, giving him 10 thefts on the year. The outfielder has declined lately, going 11-for-59 (.186) over his last 15 games. For the season, he's batting. 289 with a .748 OPS, nine home runs, 47 RBI, 58 runs scored, 27 doubles and four triples over 121 contests in a starting role in the outfield.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jung Hoo Lee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jung Hoo Lee See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
26 days ago