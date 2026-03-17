Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Returns from WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Lee went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in Monday's 3-1 Cactus League loss to the Padres.

Lee returned to Cactus League action after joining Team Korea for the World Baseball Classic, during which he went 5-for-21 with four runs scored, two doubles, two RBI and one walk in five outings. The 27-year-old outfielder started in right field Monday, where he's expected to spend most of his time in the 2026 campaign. Lee primarily played center field in 2025, appearing in 150 regular-season games while slashing .266/.327/.407 with 73 runs scored, 55 RBI, 10 stolen bases, eight long balls and an 11.5 percent strikeout rate across 617 plate appearances.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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