Jung Hoo Lee News: Returns to action

Lee (back) went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 exhibition loss to Triple-A Sacramento.

Lee returned to action after missing over a week with a sore back, but he didn't look any worse for the wear Sunday. The 26-year-old stands to operate as the Giants' primary center fielder in 2025, and he now appears to be on track to be a full go for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Reds.