Jung Hoo Lee News: Scores twice in win

Lee went 1-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Lee began the game with a leadoff triple to right-center field before coming around to score. The 26-year-old also reached on a fielder's choice in the ninth and scored the game-tying run. Lee has now recorded at least one hit in four of his last five games, slashing .357/.474/.714 with five runs scored, four extra-base hits, one RBI and a 4:2 BB:K across 19 plate appearances during that span.