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Jung Hoo Lee News: Tallies five hits in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Lee went 5-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.

Lee was an offensive machine in the blowout win, logging a career-high five hits. The outfielder returned from the injured list Friday after missing time with a back strain and has been nearly impossible to retire since, going 11-for-15 (.733) across the three-game series in Colorado. Overall, he's hitting .304 with a .774 OPS, 17 extra-base hits (three homers), 19 RBI and 24 runs through 51 games in 2026.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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