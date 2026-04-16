Jung Hoo Lee News: Three-hit day in win
Lee went 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Reds.
Lee earned his second three-hit game of the season and fourth multi-hit game over the last week. The 27-year-old clinched the latter of those two feats with a RBI single as part of the three-run seventh inning that saw all the scoring for the entire game. In the last six games, Lee is 10-for-23 (.435 batting average) with three doubles, a home run and three RBI with just two strikeouts.
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