Jung Hoo Lee News: Triples in defeat

Lee went 1-for-5 with a two-RBI triple in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Lee knocked his fifth triple of the season down the right-field line in the fourth inning, driving in two runs and giving the Giants a 3-2 lead. The 26-year-old struggled in the club's three-game series against Los Angeles, going 1-for-13 with two RBI, a triple, a run scored and a 2:1 BB:K over 15 plate appearances. Lee is batting a lackluster .205 in June but has also posted an 11.1 percent strikeout rate, 10 runs scored, three RBI, three triples, three doubles and a stolen base across 54 plate appearances.