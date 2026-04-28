Junior Caminero Injury: Day-to-day with jaw contusion

Caminero has been diagnosed with a right jaw contusion and is considered day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero fouled a pitch off in his first at-bat Tuesday, and it bounced off the dirt and came up to hit him in the jaw. After grounding out, Caminero left the game with the training staff. The Rays have a day game Wednesday to wrap up their series with the Guardians followed by an off day Thursday.