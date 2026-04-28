Junior Caminero headshot

Junior Caminero Injury: Day-to-day with jaw contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Caminero has been diagnosed with a right jaw contusion and is considered day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero fouled a pitch off in his first at-bat Tuesday, and it bounced off the dirt and came up to hit him in the jaw. After grounding out, Caminero left the game with the training staff. The Rays have a day game Wednesday to wrap up their series with the Guardians followed by an off day Thursday.

Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Caminero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Caminero See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago