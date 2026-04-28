Junior Caminero headshot

Junior Caminero Injury: Exits game in first inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 3:35pm

Caminero was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians in the first inning after fouling a ball off the right side of his face, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero fouled off a pitch that hit the ground and then bounced up and hit him in the right side of the face. He stayed in to finish his at-bat and grounded out before then walking down the tunnel with the training staff. Ben Williamson has entered the game at second base, and Richie Palacios has shifted over to third base for Tampa Bay.

Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Caminero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Caminero See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago