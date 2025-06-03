Junior Caminero News: Adds late homer in win

Caminero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored, one walk and one stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Caminero put the game out of reach Tuesday with a solo homer in the eighth inning. Though not known for his speed, the third baseman also swiped his fourth base of the season. The former top prospect has showcased plenty of pop, slugging .516 with 14 home runs. While a low walk rate has limited his on-base percentage to .294, an .810 OPS at age 21 is incredibly impressive.