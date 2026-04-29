Junior Caminero headshot

Junior Caminero News: Back in lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Caminero (jaw) will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Caminero was forced to exit Tuesday's contest after a foul tip bounced off the dirt and struck him in the jaw. He escaped with merely a contusion and will not have to miss any starts. Caminero has started every game for the Rays this season.

Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
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