Junior Caminero News: Back in lineup Wednesday
Caminero (jaw) will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Caminero was forced to exit Tuesday's contest after a foul tip bounced off the dirt and struck him in the jaw. He escaped with merely a contusion and will not have to miss any starts. Caminero has started every game for the Rays this season.
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