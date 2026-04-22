Junior Caminero News: Belts sixth homer

Caminero went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

The third baseman lofted a Brandon Williamson two-seamer 404 feet the other way in the third inning for a solo shot, and Tampa Bay's only extra-base hit of the contest. Caminero has hit safely in eight straight games, batting .306 (11-for-36) over that stretch with four of his six homers on the season along with eight runs and eight RBI.