Junior Caminero headshot

Junior Caminero News: Getting back on track

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Caminero went 1-for-4 on Wednesday against the Angels.

Caminero has had an inconsistent start to the season, which he kicked off with a five-game hitting streak before going three straight contests without a hit. He recorded his first home run Tuesday -- only his second extra-base hit of the campaign -- and followed that up with another knock Wednesday as he appears to be getting back on track at the plate.

