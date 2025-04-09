Junior Caminero News: Getting back on track
Caminero went 1-for-4 on Wednesday against the Angels.
Caminero has had an inconsistent start to the season, which he kicked off with a five-game hitting streak before going three straight contests without a hit. He recorded his first home run Tuesday -- only his second extra-base hit of the campaign -- and followed that up with another knock Wednesday as he appears to be getting back on track at the plate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now