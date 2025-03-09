Junior Caminero News: Good to go Sunday
Caminero (back) is starting at third base and batting third in Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
The 21-year-old exited Thursday's spring game due to back tightness but will return to the field after taking a couple days off. Caminero is expected be a key lineup piece for the Rays in 2025 after he posted a .723 OPS in 43 games as a rookie last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now