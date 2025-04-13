Junior Caminero News: Homers in win

Caminero went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over Atlanta.

Caminero's three run-homer in the sixth inning was his second long ball in as many days. The 21-year-old is off to a solid start at the plate, slashing .280/.315/.500 with three long balls, seven RBI and nine runs scored across 54 plate appearances. He also leads the majors in average bat speed, clocking in at an impressive 78.6 mph in the early going.