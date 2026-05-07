Junior Caminero News: Reaches 10-homer mark

Caminero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.

This was Caminero's first multi-hit effort since April 24 versus the Twins. He's cooled down a bit in recent weeks -- after that April 24 game, he was batting .270 on the year, but he's at .259 with an .846 OPS for the year. Just two of his homers have come over his last 12 contests as well. The third baseman still offers plenty of power in the heart of the Rays' order, as he's at 10 homers, 18 RBI, 23 runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases through 37 games.