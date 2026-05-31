Junior Caminero News: Reaches base four times in win
Caminero went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two walks in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Angels.
Although Caminero hasn't homered in 10 straight games, he has picked up multiple hits in three consecutive outings. The slugging third baseman has also hit safely in 12 of his last 13 contests. Through 247 plate appearances (56 games), Caminero is slashing a potent .278/.377/.500 with 13 home runs, eight doubles, 28 RBI and 34 runs scored.
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