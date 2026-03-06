Junior Caminero headshot

Junior Caminero News: Sizzling start to spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Caminero went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run for the Dominican Republic in Friday's 12-3 win over Nicaragua in the World Baseball Classic.

Caminero looks to have taken his hot bat from spring training into the WBC, considering he's gone 5-for-12 (.417) with five RBI and one walk covering his first five Grapefruit League contests. The 22-year-old slugger was a first-time All-Star in 2025, though it's worth noting that the Rays are returning to pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field in 2026. During last year's regular season, Caminero posted a .953 OPS across 294 at-bats at hitter-friendly Steinbrenner Field as opposed to a .743 OPS over 308 at-bats on the road.

Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
