Junior Caminero News: Slugs 17th homer

Caminero went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 9-0 win at the Mets.

The 21-year-old popped a 365-foot homer off reliever Ryne Stanek in the ninth inning to notch his second consecutive game with a long ball. Prior to this contest, Caminero had been cold in June with a .152/.264/.391 slash line across 53 plate appearances, so perhaps this is a sign of him turning a corner. Through 281 total plate appearances, the Tampa Bay third baseman is slashing .246/.292/.500 with 45 RBI and 41 runs scored over 67 games.