Junior Caminero News: Slugs pair of homers in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Caminero went 3-for-5 with a pair of two-run home runs in Friday's 11-1 win over Baltimore.

It was the seventh game of the season with at least three hits for Caminero, who also piled up at least four RBI for the fourth time this year. Since the beginning of June, the third baseman is slashing .245/.301/.523 with 12 homers, six doubles, 27 RBI and two stolen bases over 166 plate appearances. Friday was also Caminero's second career multi-homer effort, and he continues to showcase the slugging prowess that once made him one of baseball's top prospects.

