Junior Caminero News: Socks three-run shot in win
Caminero went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI, two additional runs scored and two walks in Monday's win over the Orioles.
Caminero has gone yard in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season, and he's also on a run of three straight contests recording multiple RBI. The star third baseman has been on a roll lately, hitting safely in all but three contests since the beginning of May. During that stretch, Caminero is hitting .271 with a .937 OPS, five homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and a 10:12 K:BB across 16 games.
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