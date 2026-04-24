Junior Caminero News: Stays hot with two homers

Caminero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run home run during Friday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Caminero extended his hitting streak out to nine games in a big way, hitting two home runs as part of a three-RBI day. He didn't waste too much time, hitting a massive 450-foot home run in the first inning and then adding the two-run shot in the seventh to add a couple of insurance runs. Over the course of his hit streak, the 22-year-old is 11-for-36 (.306 batting average) with six home runs and 11 RBI/