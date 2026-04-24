Junior Caminero News: Stays hot with two homers
Caminero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run home run during Friday's 6-2 win over the Twins.
Caminero extended his hitting streak out to nine games in a big way, hitting two home runs as part of a three-RBI day. He didn't waste too much time, hitting a massive 450-foot home run in the first inning and then adding the two-run shot in the seventh to add a couple of insurance runs. Over the course of his hit streak, the 22-year-old is 11-for-36 (.306 batting average) with six home runs and 11 RBI/
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Caminero See More
-
Rounding Third
Week 4 FAAB Results3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 204 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 168 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Caminero See More