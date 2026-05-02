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Junior Caminero News: Swats ninth homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Caminero went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's 3-0 win over the Giants.

The third baseman took Robbie Ray deep for his ninth homer of the season in the fourth inning. Caminero snapped a five-game homer-less drought with the long ball and is now slashing .258/.328/.508 with the nine bombs, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and a 13:23 BB:K across 134 trips to the plate. His flyball rate has ticked up to 40.8 percent this season while his bat speed (79.7 mph) is in the 100th percentile.

Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
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