Junior Caminero News: Swats ninth homer Friday

Caminero went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's 3-0 win over the Giants.

The third baseman took Robbie Ray deep for his ninth homer of the season in the fourth inning. Caminero snapped a five-game homer-less drought with the long ball and is now slashing .258/.328/.508 with the nine bombs, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and a 13:23 BB:K across 134 trips to the plate. His flyball rate has ticked up to 40.8 percent this season while his bat speed (79.7 mph) is in the 100th percentile.