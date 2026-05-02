Junior Caminero News: Swats ninth homer Friday
Caminero went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's 3-0 win over the Giants.
The third baseman took Robbie Ray deep for his ninth homer of the season in the fourth inning. Caminero snapped a five-game homer-less drought with the long ball and is now slashing .258/.328/.508 with the nine bombs, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and a 13:23 BB:K across 134 trips to the plate. His flyball rate has ticked up to 40.8 percent this season while his bat speed (79.7 mph) is in the 100th percentile.
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