Junior Fernandez News: Cut from big-league camp

The Royals reassigned Fernandez to minor-league camp Monday.

Fernandez was among the six Royals who were sent to minor-league camp Monday in the latest round of roster cuts. The 28-year-old reliever made 50 appearances at the big-league level between stops with the Cardinals and Pirates from 2019 through 2022, but he spent the entire 2023 season in the minors before linking up with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball in 2024. Now back stateside with the Royals organization, Fernandez is likely to serve as depth arm at Triple-A Omaha for much of the 2025 campaign.