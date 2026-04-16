Junior Fernandez headshot

Junior Fernandez News: Dealt to Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

The Brewers acquired Fernandez from the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Presumably, the Diamondbacks will receive cash considerations in return. Fernandez inked a minor-league contract with Arizona over the offseason, but he's been on the development list and has not pitched since the minor-league season began. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022 and holds a career 5.17 ERA and 47:35 K:BB in 54 innings across parts of four major-league seasons.

Junior Fernandez
Milwaukee Brewers
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