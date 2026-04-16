Junior Fernandez News: Dealt to Brewers

The Brewers acquired Fernandez from the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Presumably, the Diamondbacks will receive cash considerations in return. Fernandez inked a minor-league contract with Arizona over the offseason, but he's been on the development list and has not pitched since the minor-league season began. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022 and holds a career 5.17 ERA and 47:35 K:BB in 54 innings across parts of four major-league seasons.